B.C. rink in position to advance at Brier

Jim Cotter improved to 4-2 Wednesday; can clinch spot in next round with win or Nova Scotia loss

A big win at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship Wednesday morning in Brandon has Vernon’s Jim Cotter in a good position to advance to the next round.

Cotter defeated Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 9-5 to improve to 4-2 and alone in third place with one Pool B round-robin game left at 5 p.m. Pacific vs Ontario. Koe dropped to 1-5.

The top four teams from the group will join the top four teams from Pool A in a four-game round robin starting Thursday. Tiebreakers will be played Thursday morning, if necessary, to see who ends up in the next round.

Each team carries over their record from the preliminary round. Top four teams after Friday’s conclusion advance to the playoffs, starting Saturday.

Cotter, backed by third Steve Laycock, second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky, was in a thieving mood Wednesday morning, stealing three of his first four points against Koe for a 4-2 lead at the five-end break.

The B.C. champs took control of the game in the seventh end, scoring three for a 7-3 lead. After Koe got a pair back in the eighth end, Cotter forced early handshakes with a deuce in nine.

RELATED: Vernon rink suffers Brier setback

A Cotter win over Scott McDonald of Kingston at 5 p.m. will officially clinch a spot in the next round for the Vernon rink. McDonald fell to 3-3 with a 9-8, extra end loss to Terry Odishaw of New Brunswick (2-4).

Alberta’s Kevin Koe and defending champion Brad Gushue’s Team Canada rink from Newfoundland/Labrador punched their tickets to round two Wednesday morning. Koe improved to 6-0 by thumping winless David St. Louis of Nunavut 13-2 in eight ends.

Gushue also needed eight ends to improve to 5-1 with a 9-2 romp over Stuart Thompson of Nova Scotia (3-3).

Thompson plays Kevin Koe in the final round-robin draw. A Koe win would also give the Vernon rink a berth into the next round.

In Pool A, Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario (6-0) and Wild Card entry Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (5-1) have clinched spots in round two. Kirk Muyres of Saskatchewan – Laycock’s former team – is third at 4-2 while Jon Solberg of the Yukon and Mike McEwen of Manitoba are 3-3.

RELATED: Vernon rink wins opening game at Brier

* At the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Stirling, Scotland, inserting Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest into the lineup has paid off for Team Canada.

After losing their first four games with Forrest watching from the wings, the three-time world champ and two-time Paralympic gold medalist was put into the lineup and Canada hasn’t lost since.

Canada defeated Slovakia 8-7 Wednesday to improve to 2-4, good for ninth place in the 12-team field. Canada got into the win column with a 5-3 win over China. They lost 7-6 to Latvia, 8-4 to Korea, 5-2 to Norway and 8-4 to Switzerland.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

Just Posted

Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses.

Money Mart

In a world seemingly filled with bad news, sometimes good news stories… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver involved in a hit and run

“The injured man was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.”

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Rocko’s 24-hour diner in Mission just has to settle on a flavour

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

Many see measure as retaliation for arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Central bank’s trend-setting interest rate is staying at 1.75 per cent for a third-straight announcement

PMO tried to persuade Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, not pressure her: Butts

Gerald Butts, Prime Minister’s former principal secretary, testifies to House of Commons justice committee

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Most Read