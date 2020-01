What’s even more exciting is that on Saturday night there will be a skills competition.

There will be a bantam house league tournament held in Port Hardy Jan. 24-26 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Bantam house team is hosting a tournament Jan 24-26 with a total of seven teams attending the all weekend event in Port Hardy.

Come out and enjoy some exciting hockey action all weekend long at the tournament and cheer on Port Hardy and Port McNeill!

