Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society has decided to step down from his positions this coming fall (with files from Black Press Media)

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

After 26 years with the BC Games Society, 19 of which as president and CEO, Kelly Mann has decided to call it quits.

“I have had a great career working in sport in B.C. and it’s time to do something different,” said Mann in news release last week.

“As a lead organization for sport in British Columbia, my board and staff and I have had the opportunity to set the BC Winter and BC Summer Games apart from organizations across Canada due to our influence on policy, and leadership in areas related to athlete and sport development, community investment, and volunteer leadership. It is that lasting impact I am most proud of.”

READ MORE: B.C. Games athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

READ MORE: Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes at Sun Peaks

Mann was directly involved in 85 provincial Games with each one including several thousand participants and volunteers.

He was the assistant chef de mission for Team BC at the 1999 Canada Winter Games, and assisted at the Canadian Winter and Summer Games, Western Canada Summer Games, and the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2000 and in Vancouver in 2010.

“We shall miss Kelly’s vision and leadership, but understand renewal in this position can create new opportunities and partnerships,” said BC Games Society board chair Jamey Paterson of Langley. “He has raised the profile of the BC Winter and BC Summer Games as a significant opportunity for communities and provincial sport organizations.”

He was also co-founder of KidSport Greater Victoria in 2000 where he helped kids take part in sport through registration grants.

Mann has received the Rick Hansen Difference Maker Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal, and the BC Community Achievement Award.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

Just Posted

Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department appoints deputy chief

Port McNeill Fire Chief Dean Tait has appointed 10+ year firefighter veteran… Continue reading

Port McNeill in Focus: Childcare Availability Crisis a Good News/Bad News Story

On average, childcare across the country is unavailable, unaffordable, and the quality varies.

Notice of change of operator for Mount Waddington transit services

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) and BC Transit have received… Continue reading

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

Most Read