BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add young forward from Port McNeill

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have added 16-year-old forward Ethan Bono to their roster. Last year, Bono set a Pacific Coast Hockey Academy scoring record. (PHOTO COURTESY PCHA SEA DEVILS TWITTER)

The BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs are adding some young blood to their veteran lineup with the addition of 16-year-old forward Ethan Bono from Port McNeill.

The Bulldogs announced the addition on Tuesday, Aug. 18, after Bono’s strong performance at the Bulldogs’ Summer ID Camp the previous weekend. Bono spent the past two seasons with Victoria’s Pacific Coast Hockey Academy (PCHA), and last season he established a U16 Prep PCHA school record with 59 points in just 36 games played.

Although Bono is only 16 years old, Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin says he can still step into the lineup and contribute.

“Ethan is a player we’re very excited to add to our group,” Martin said in a press release. “He has the size and tools to help our hockey club now and for the future as well. We’re excited that he’s chosen the Bulldogs to help continue his development.”

Bono said playing close to home was a draw for him.

“Port Alberni is such an amazing hockey town and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a great organization,” he said in a press release.

Earlier this week, the Bulldogs also announced the addition of 17-year-old forward Kobe Assam from Kelowna, B.C. Assam appeared in 33 games for the Okanagan Hockey Academy Midget Prep Team last year and posted 14 goals and 21 assists. He also appeared in two games as an affiliate with the Bulldogs towards the end of last season.

Martin said he is excited about the two new additions to the roster.

“We’re an older team next season,” he said. “We will have somewhere around 18 players who are either 19 or 20 years old. Having a veteran lineup, we thought this was the perfect chance to add a couple of younger players who can learn what it takes to play in the BCHL from some high quality veterans. We expect both players to help us win now, but also in the future.”

Assam and Bono will join their new teammates for the start of the Bulldogs’ extended training camp in mid-September.

