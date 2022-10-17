BCHL: Bono’s four-point night leads Alberni Valley Bulldogs to victory against Powell River

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono paced the attack with two goals and two assists in a 4-2 win over the Powell River Kings on Saturday night (Oct. 15) at the Hap Parker Arena.

Will Elger and Emanuelson Charbonneau also scored for the Bulldogs.

Goaltender Hobie Hedquist returned to the Bulldogs crease after missing the past three games to injury and earned the win in goal, stopping 26 of the 28 shots Powell River sent his way. Kyle Metson stopped 34 of 38 in goal for the Kings.

The power play went 0 for 5 on paper, but two of the goals came just seconds after a Kings penalty expired. The Bulldogs penalty kill, meanwhile, was a perfect 3 for 3 on the night.

After allowing a point to slip away the night before in Nanaimo, the Bulldogs got a much-needed victory and improved to 4-3-1-0 on the season.

They will now be headed to the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack this week. The Bulldogs will take on the Vernon Vipers on Wednesday (Oct. 19), and the defending BCHL champions the Penticton Vees on Thursday afternoon. The Vees are off to a perfect 8-0 start to the season.

ICE CHIPS…The VIJHL’s Port Alberni Bombers snapped a five-game losing skid with a 6-1 win against the Nanaimo Buccaneers on Friday, but lost 2-1 against the Peninsula Panthers on Saturday. The team is back on home ice on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as the Campbell River Storm come to town.

