Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.

In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.

Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Just Posted

Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition results are in

The Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition saw 47 dancers compete.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island part 4

Mehran “Raz” Razmpoosh continues to paint and donate his time and effort… Continue reading

Northern Sea Wolf wraps up a successful first season, says BC Ferries

On June 3, the vessel completed its inaugural sailing on the route.

The Wardens are coming to the Gate House Theatre!

The trio has released 2 full-length albums and 1 EP.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Autumn day

“I woke up on Tuesday to calm waters and headed down to the inlet”

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Wolf: On Halloween, it’s mini 3 Musketeers, then all the rest

What’s your favourite Oct. 31 candy treat?

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Vancouver Island contaminated soil dump owner gets extension on closure deadline

Cobble Hill Holdings also owes $38,000 in unpaid taxes

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Most Read