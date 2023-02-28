Biannual figure skating carnival to hit the ice at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club is ready to dazzle audiences with its upcoming biannual Carnival Ice Show “Once Upon A Book” March 3-4 at the Chilton Regional Arena. The show begins both nights at 7 p.m. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette photos)

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club’s biannual Ice Carnival is back and ready to hit the ice with some real stylistic flair.

After an extended three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carnival’s making its triumphant return to the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill March 3-4.

Both shows start at 7 p.m. and the theme this year is “Once Upon A Book.”

Professional figure skating coach Elizabeth Kines says they have 90 skaters who have been training for months to put on a great show at the carnival. “The kids have been working very hard, and they are excited because we haven’t had the show for three years,” Kines said. “Hanna-Ray Rosback has developed the carnival as always, she’s been involved with the music and the theme of the show, as well as Kierra Shambrook and Melanie Beech who have been working on the group numbers.”

Tickets are on sale at Timberland Sports Centre and Shoprite at Home, as well as at the door.

The figure skating club has been around since 1977, and as of 2023, they have around 92 dedicated students, all ranging in different age groups and stages of development.

When the club first opened, Zaida Bartlett was the professional figure skating coach in charge, and Kines, who first taught figure skating in Port Hardy, joined in the 1978-1979 season when Bartlett left to start her family.

The figure skating club’s first ever Ice Carnival was held way back on March 10, 1979, 44 years ago.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

carnivalFigure Skating