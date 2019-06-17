Blue Sox dominate Sneak Attack at Fathers Day Classic

Blue Sox got out to an early lead and kept building on it with strong hitting and quality fielding.

The Blue Sox came out swinging once again, going yard and winning the Fathers Day Classic slo-pitch tournament.

After round robin play on Friday and Saturday at the annual tournament, the Blue Sox ended up seeded in the A-Divison on Sunday against some very tough competition.

The Blue Sox had a date with Crush on Sunday morning, defeating them to move on to the A-Final against Sneak Attack, who had beaten the Woodchuckers to get into the final.

The A-Final was not close right from the start. The Blue Sox got out to an early lead and kept building on it with strong hitting and quality fielding.

Sneak Attack tried rallying late in the seventh and final inning, scoring five straight runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Sox held on to win 13-6.

