TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Blue Sox narrowly defeated the Woodchuckers 4-3 (innings won) at the Icebreaker slo-pitch tournament May 3-5 at Storey’s Beach.

Blue Sox outlast Woodchuckers, win Icebreaker slo-pitch tournament at Storey’s Beach

The Blue Sox definitely came out swinging to start the 2019 slo-pitch season.

The Blue Sox definitely came out swinging to start the North Island’s 2019 slo-pitch season off on the right foot.

After round robin play on Friday and Saturday at the annual Icebreaker slo-pitch tournament, the Blue Sox ended up seeded in the A-Divison on Sunday against some very tough competition.

The Blue Sox had a date with the Swingers at 11:00 a.m., defeating them with ease to move on to the A-Final against Port McNeill’s Woodchuckers.

The A-Final was a close matchup between two talented teams, and the score certainly showcased it, as both the Blue Sox and Woodchuckers traded innings up until the 7th, when Kale Henschke finished things off by hitting a double that saw David Klatt score from second base to clinch the game 4-3 (innings).

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Canadian Marc-Andres Barriault falls in UFC debut against Andrew Sanchez

Just Posted

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Stunning view of the Broughton Archipelago

At the top I stopped and photographed in two locations with clear views over the trees to the strait

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

Ombudsperson gets complaints of strip search, lack of hygiene

Murder charge laid in man’s weekend death in Duncan

27-year-old suspect arrested at scene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

Crook banned from Vancouver Island

Nanaimo RCMP buy prolific offender a ferry ticket after a criminal charge last week

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Most Read