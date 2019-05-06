Blue Sox outlast Woodchuckers, win Icebreaker slo-pitch tournament at Storey’s Beach

The Blue Sox definitely came out swinging to start the 2019 slo-pitch season.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Blue Sox narrowly defeated the Woodchuckers 4-3 (innings won) at the Icebreaker slo-pitch tournament May 3-5 at Storey’s Beach.

After round robin play on Friday and Saturday at the annual Icebreaker slo-pitch tournament, the Blue Sox ended up seeded in the A-Divison on Sunday against some very tough competition.

The Blue Sox had a date with the Swingers at 11:00 a.m., defeating them with ease to move on to the A-Final against Port McNeill’s Woodchuckers.

The A-Final was a close matchup between two talented teams, and the score certainly showcased it, as both the Blue Sox and Woodchuckers traded innings up until the 7th, when Kale Henschke finished things off by hitting a double that saw David Klatt score from second base to clinch the game 4-3 (innings).

