SUBMITTED PHOTO The Blue Sox won the A-Division of the Fred Donaldson Memorial Slo-Pitch tournament in Port Alice on Labour Day weekend.

The Blue Sox won the A-Divison of the 11th annual Fred Donaldson slo-pitch tournament that was held over the Labour Day weekend in Port Alice. This season, the Blue Sox won three A-Division titles and took third place in the A-Division twice. They only lost three games all season long, while also winning all of their league games.

