BREAKING: Cassie Sharpe adds world championship to Olympic gold

Mount Washington skier defends her crown in France, wins overall halfpipe title

Mount Washington freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe is officially on top of the world.

The Comox athlete has added to her 2018 Olympic gold medal by winning the FIS World Cup halfpipe championship.

Sharpe won her final event of the season, in Tignes, France, Thursday evening. Her score of 90.40 edged hometown favourite Marie Martinod by 0.40.

Brita Sigourney of the United States finished third, with a score of 88.40.

Sharpe was the defending champion of the France tour stop.