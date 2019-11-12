Brian Burke is shown on Tuesday June 27, 2017. Former NHL executive Brian Burke is listed as the heavy favourite to be Don Cherry’s successor on “Hockey Night in Canada” on one sports betting site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Former NHL executive Brian Burke is listed as the heavy favourite to be Don Cherry’s successor on “Hockey Night in Canada” on one sports betting site.

SportsBettingDime.com has released odds on candidates to replace Cherry after the commentator was sacked by Sportsnet yesterday for a rant about immigrants not wearing poppies on his “Coach’s Corner” segment on Saturday.

Burke, who currently works as an analyst at Sportsnet, is listed as the 3-2 favourite (must bet $2 to win $3) to appear on Cherry’s longtime “Coach’s Corner” segment on Saturday.

Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season.

Sportsnet has not said whether it plans to keep the “Coach’s Corner” segment, which has been a first-intermission staple on HNIC.

READ MORE: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Sportsnet hockey commentators Kelly Hrudey, Colby Armstrong and Craig Simpson are among the other betting favourites for Cherry’s job.

The site also is taking odds on what Cherry does next, with working for another media organization the favourite.

If he goes into politics, the odds consider Cherry’s most likely destination to be under Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the Conservative party.

Cherry is listed as a 2,000-1 pick to join the NDP.

The Canadian Press

Port Hardy Secondary School girls volleyball team competes in Parksville

