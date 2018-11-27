Vancouver Canucks’ Ben Hutton (27) and Los Angeles Kings’ Kyle Clifford (13) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday November 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

VANCOUVER — Dustin Brown scored 53 seconds into overtime, helping the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings in regulation.

Markus Granlund tied the game for the Canucks with under four minutes to go in the third.

Cal Petersen made 32 saves for the Kings (9-14-1) and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 for the Canucks (11-13-3).

Iafallo was first to find the back of the net 10:45 into the second period.

The Kings left-winger collected a pass from Brown high in the face-off circle and sailed a slapshot past Markstrom for his fifth goal of the season.

It seemed as though his goal would be the only one of the game until late in the third when Granlund tied things up for Vancouver.

With less than four minutes to go in the game, the Canucks centre deflected the puck in past Petersen, tying the score 1-1 for his fifth goal of the season.

Veteran goalie Jonathan Quick return to L.A.’s lineup as Petersen’s backup. The 32-year-old has struggled with a lower-body injury this season and missed the Kings last 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Canucks got an offensive force back in the form of Brock Boeser. The right-winger has been out since early November, missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Boeser got a backhander that rang off the post in the second period, but the 21-year-old couldn’t add to the 11 points he’s amassed so far this season.

Tuesday night also marked Kings head coach Willie Desjardins’s first return to Rogers Arena. The former Canucks bench boss was fired at the end of the 2016-2017 campaign.

He took over as the Kings’ head coach after the club turfed John Stevens earlier in November.

Desjardins received a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd as his face was flashed on the big screen before the game.

One hockey fan may have been the biggest winner of the night. The Canucks 50/50 jackpot hit a record-breaking $1,413,630 giving the winner a more than $700,000 prize.

Vancouver continues its five-game homestand on Thursday, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Vancouver, on Tuesday November 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

