FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a man is seen through the Olympic rings installed near the National Stadium in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a man is seen through the Olympic rings installed near the National Stadium in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Canada sending 371 athletes to Tokyo’s Olympic Games

Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Canada is sending its largest team to a Summer Olympics in 37 years.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced the 371 athletes who will compete in Tokyo starting July 23.

There were 225 women and 146 men named to the team.

Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The athletes will be accompanied by 131 coaches.

Tokyo’s Games scheduled for last summer were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Police investigate racist abuse of three England players after Euro final

Just Posted

The Village of Port Alice. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice RCMP ask for the public’s help in retrieving a stolen telescope

St. Michaels residential school before it was torn down in 2015. (J.R. Rardon photo)
‘Namgis First Nation to look for unmarked burial grounds in Alert Bay

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Port Hardy councillor responds to skatepark article Facebook comments

Scene of fire on Highway 19 near Woss July 9, 2021. Photo by Luke Rushton
Wildfire flared up on Highway 19 near Woss