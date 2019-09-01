Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

The Canadian softball team is going to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating Brazil 7-0 in Surrey on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Team Canada)

Canada’s women’s softball team has clinched a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The team, ranked third in the world, earned the spot with a 7-0 over No. 17 Brazil at the America’s softball Olympic qualifier in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

Jenny Gilbert, Holly Speers, Jenn Salling, Kaliegh Rafter and Larissa Franklin all scored in the bottom of the third inning for Canada.

Rafter’s walk-off homer in the fifth ended the game on the mercy rule.

Veteran pitcher Danielle Lawrie was a stalwart presence on the mound for the Canadians, throwing eight strikeouts over five innings and allowing just one hit.

Samira Tanaka allowed six runs, seven hits and three walks for Brazil before she was relieved by Fernanda Ayumi Shiroma at the top of the fourth inning.

Tanaka did not allow any hits in the single inning she pitched.

No. 5 Mexico locked up a spot at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by posting a 2-1 victory over Canada.

The No. 1-ranked Americans secured an Olympic spot by winning the 2018 World Championships and Japan, ranked No. 2, will get a home-team berth.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

