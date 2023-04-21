Canada women’s basketball exhibition against Japan coming to Vancouver Island

Senior national team will host the Pacific Rim rivals at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Canada’s women’s senior national basketball team will play Japan during an exhibition game in Victoria on June 2. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)

The Canadian senior women’s national basketball team is set to host an exhibition game against the defending Olympic runner-up in Victoria this spring.

The Canadian women’s team will take on Japan at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on June 2 as the “Rim to Rim” game will look to celebrate the Pacific Rim rivalry between the two countries.

The international contest marks the first time in more than 20 years Canada’s senior women’s team has played a game in Victoria.

“Not only will this game give players and staff valuable international experience, but the unique opportunity to play on home soil in front of passionate Canadian fans, as well as family and friends,” Denise Dignard, general manager and executive vice-president of the women’s high performance national team, said in a release.

The matchup is also set to mark the start of Team Canada’s march to the 2024 Summer Games.

“I’d also like to extend my sincere appreciation to We The West, the local organizing committee as well as all our partners for their support in making this a reality as we begin to prepare for Paris Olympic qualification,” Dignard said.

Canada, currently ranked fifth in the world, is coming off a fourth-place finish at the 2022 FIBA World Cup, which was the team’s best finish at the competition since coming in third in 1986.

The women’s national team is set to compete in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2023 between July 1 and 9 in Mexico. Eight of the 10 teams from that tournament will advance to the FIBA Women’s Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the Americas in November. The top two teams will earn their spot in Olympic qualifiers being held next February.

Tickets for the Rim to Rim game go on sale at https://selectyourtickets.com/ at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

