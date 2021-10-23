Emma Hinze of Germany, center, shows her gold medal with Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in bronze, right, and Lea Sophie Friedrich of germany, silver, after the women’s sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Emma Hinze of Germany, center, shows her gold medal with Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in bronze, right, and Lea Sophie Friedrich of germany, silver, after the women’s sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Canada’s Mitchell earns track cycling bronze at world championship

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women’s sprint

Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell won a bronze medal in women’s sprint Friday at the world track cycling championship.

Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., edged Canadian teammate Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., in the head-to-head duel for third place at the Stab Velodrome.

Emma Hinze defeated German teammate Lea Sophie Friedrich for gold.

Mitchell’s medal was Canada’s first in the world championship.

Last August, she produced Canada’s 24th medal and seventh gold of Tokyo’s Summer Olympics.

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women’s sprint.

– The Canadian Press

Cycling

Previous story
Years of waiting finally end as Seattle Kraken make home debut

Just Posted

Cpl. Martin Giguere visited the Port Hardy council chambers to deliver the RCMP’s second and third quarter crime statistics. (Screenshot from council meeting)
Crime stats: Alcohol fueled brawls in Port Hardy caused high assault numbers in second quarter

The potentially historic storm should have de-escalated by the time it makes landfall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

Soccer field and track. (Wagalus School Facebook photo)
Wagalus Elementary School to get a brand new soccer field and track

Port Hardy’s annual Pumpkin Patch Walk near the waterfront. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy Rotary Club steps up to host in-person Pumpkin Patch Walk this season