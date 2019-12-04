(Black Press Media files)

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

The association that governs lacrosse in Canada has gotten rid of “midget” as a division name in its box lacrosse and men’s field lacrosse leagues.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Canadian Lacrosse Association said the were nixing the current age division names – including “midget” – and replacing them with alpha-numeric ones.

In box lacrosse, the division formerly called midget will now be 16U, and other age ranges will follow the same naming style. The decision to change box lacrosse names was made at the association’s annual meeting in November.

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season. The names for men’s field lacrosse were updated at the start of the 2019 season following a decision made by the association in May.

The decision announced Tuesday echoes one made by Hockey Canada last month, where it also changed division names like “midget” to alpha-numeric ones.

The organization representing little people in Canada said it was “extremely pleased” with the decision.

Little People of Canada president Allan Redford called the decision a “win-win-win.

A win for the sport, the fans, and all Canadians. The ease with which this was embraced and adopted across all Canadian sporting organizations is a testament to Canada’s core desire for inclusion, dignity, and respect,” Redford said.

READ MORE: ‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

READ MORE: Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Just Posted

Man hunt: Port McNeill RCMP catch suspect on the run

Chester was transported to the hospital for injuries and then to the Port McNeill RCMP detachment.

Tri-Port Peewee Wild win third game of the season against Cowichan Valley Capitals

Up next, the Wild have a two-game series on road Dec. 7-8.

Claire Trevena’s MLA Report for the North Island

“As we head towards Christmas, I, like everyone, hope for a resolution to the strike”

North Island Midget Eagles go 4-0 to start Tier 3 season

The weekend featured a long-awaited return to home ice for the North Island Midget Eagles.

Port McNeill’s annual Christmas Craft Fair

With upwards of 600 people attending this one-day sale, business was brisk.

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Island fish processing plant still discharges contaminated effluent, activist says

But company says testing and monitoring shows it has no measurable impact on the environment

Coroners service investigating following death of Comox Valley military firefighter

19 Wing noted William Vant Erve passed away from an accident while climbing on Vancouver Island.

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Most Read