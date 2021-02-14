Reece Howden of Canada crosses the finish line at an FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Idre, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Courtney Hoffos finished fifth at the women’s ski cross world championship on Saturday while fellow Canadian Reece Howden took fifth place in the men’s competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency

Reece Howden of Canada crosses the finish line at an FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Idre, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Courtney Hoffos finished fifth at the women’s ski cross world championship on Saturday while fellow Canadian Reece Howden took fifth place in the men’s competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency

Canadians miss the podium at ski cross world championships

Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund won women’s gold ahead of Switzerland’s Fanny Smith and Alizee Baron of France

Courtney Hoffos finished fifth at the women’s ski cross world championship on Saturday while fellow Canadian Reece Howden took fifth place in the men’s competition.

Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund won women’s gold ahead of Switzerland’s Fanny Smith and Alizee Baron of France. Hoffos, from Windermere, B.C., won the small final in her first worlds appearance.

“I had some really good sections and skied well,” she said. “I tried to piece together a full run and I did that at the end. It was a good day.”

Ottawa’s Hannah Schmidt was 10th and Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was 11th. Tiana Gairns of Prince George, B.C., was 13th and Zoe Chore of Cranbrook, B.C., was 14th.

Howden, from Cultus Lake, B.C., was the lone Canadian in the top 10 of the men’s field.

“Today was almost perfect,” he said. “I made one small mistake in the semifinals and that cost me getting into the big final and a chance at a medal.”

Switzerland’s Alex Fiva won gold. Francois Place of France took silver and Sweden’s Erik Mobaerg earned bronze.

Kris Mahler of Canmore, Alta., was 12th. Calgary’s Brady Leman was 20th and Montreal’s Chris Del Bosco was 26th.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Just Posted

Black Press media file
Crime stats: Port Hardy sees decrease in RCMP files opened in 2020

“We’re still as busy as we were”

Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma and Chris Rubens climb for their powder on Mount Cain. (Matchstick Productions image)
Mount Cain documentary eye-candy for powder lovers

Filmed before COVID, film hearkens back to crowded fires and mask-free life

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Council votes in favour of helping fund back-up battery system

“Duplicating that in a town of 2,400 people? I can’t support that”

Alert Bay Mayor Dennis Buchanan. (Submitted)
Q&A: Mayor Dennis Buchanan proud of how Alert Bay handled COVID outbreak

Successful response all due to great cooperation, he said

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Most Read