Marcus Granlund, left, had 12 points in 53 games for the Canucks this past season. (Markus Granlund/Instagram)

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Finnish forward Markus Granlund will return to the Vancouver Canucks next season after signing a one-year deal with the club on Friday.

The contract is worth US$1.475 million.

“Markus is a versatile forward with the ability to play in all situations,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. “He plays a complete, two-way game and has shown he can produce offensively.”

READ MORE: Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

The 25-year-old Granlund had 12 points in 53 games for the Canucks this past season.

The Canucks acquired Granlund from the Calgary Flames in a February 2016 trade.

After being picked in the second round (45th overall) by Calgary in the 2011 draft, Granlund broke into the NHL with the Flames in 2013-14.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mori earns Curl BC board position
Next story
Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Just Posted

Students solve crimes in forensics workshops

Geneskool visits PHSS and Eke Me-Xi

Mayor says there is still ample time for town to form marijuana committee

“We could have started a year ago and still perhaps been in the same place.”

Love North Island Society’s dance raises $1,162 for Port Hardy food bank

“It wasn’t just a dance, but a dance party.”

North Island to get new highway maintenance contractor

Ministry provides update on North Island projects and services

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Coroner says statistics show a spike in drownings beginning in May and rising through August

Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

‘We’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over’

PHOTO: Shark spotted near Vancouver beach

Woman snaps photo of a seal, heron and what’s believed to be a Pacific spiny dogfish

Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

Grass fire remains under control by BC Wildfire Service

Ferry repairs will mean sailing waits to and from Vancouver Island

B.C. Ferries is advising that repair work to one of the vessels is taking longer than expected

Most Read