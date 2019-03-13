Carey Price breaks Canadiens’ goalie record with 315 wins

Habs netminder surpasses Jacques Plante’s record for most wins

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Carey Price has proven once again why many consider him the best goalie in the world.

Price, who was born in Anahim Lake, B.C., notched his 315th win in a game against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night, making him the winningest goaltender in Canadiens franchise history. The previous record was made by Jacques Plante in 1963.

Fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal gave Price a standing ovation after the 3-1 game, and he later thanked his teammates and fans for all the support.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game

Just Posted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

MP Rachel Blaney hopes DFO listens to locals about Chinook fishery issue

“I implore you and your Ministry to be thorough in your consultation”

Iron Chisel ready to compete again at CFI Fitness in Port McNeill

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4”

North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Eagles more than exceeded expectations.

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Logging truck that crashed in Port Alberni had a close call minutes earlier

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

Most Read