Montreal Canadiens’ Nicolas Deslauriers (20) celebrates his goal with teammate Andrew Shaw during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press)

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Looking to reignite talks with the Flames for a new NHL arena, Calgary city council voted to form a committee that will try to get the team back to the negotiating table.

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi had kicked off his re-election campaign talking about a new arena as part of his vision for the east side of downtown.

The city and the Flames went public with what they were willing to pay for an arena before frosty silence descended on the issue.

Council voted Monday to strike an event centre assessment committee that will include three councillors. The mayor voted in favour of the motion.

Coun. Shane Keating said now that there’s been time to cool off after the election, it’s time to hit the refresh button on arena talks. A Flames spokesman said the team had no comment.

Related: Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Related: NHL Young Stars return to Penticton without Calgary or Edmonton

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1
Next story
Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Just Posted

Compound bow wielded by intruder at Eagle View Elementary School

Police charge man with Uttering Threats, Mischief and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

“Beauty is the Beast” takes the stage at the Gate House Theatre

The Senior After School Drama Program retells the classic tale in steampunk

Pregnancy Outreach Program launches in Port Hardy

North Island Building Blocks Program is called K’wi’Kwalayu or “our reason for living”

Find out what the tax increase will be in your area of the Tri-Port

The Gazette reached out to all three communities financial departments requesting numbers to crunch

Tree falls inches away from Port Hardy home

The tree narrowly missed the residence on Wolleson Street

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

Electrical cord leads to near drowning at Vancouver Island lake

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

Most Read