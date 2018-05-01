Clear skies for MudBowl in Port McNeill

The Mudbowl arrived in Port McNeill for another year of fantastic soccer matches which featured numerous plays, saves, and kicks.
Ages ranged from Tots all the way to U18, taking over the local soccer pitches around the clock all weekend, from Friday to Sunday.
“Port McNeill Youth Soccer Club would like to thank a local small business, Aussie Signs Decals and Design, for their generous donation towards our club in the form of helping out with the cost of medals for Mudbowl,” said Sonya Strang-MacKenzie. “Such generosity goes a long way for youth in our small communities and doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Full results are as follows:
U12 Girls
Champs – Port McNeill Team #1.
Second place – Port McNeill Team #2.
U12 boys
Champs – Port McNeill Team #2.
Second Place – Port Hardy Team #2.
U15 Girls
Champs – Port Hardy Team #PH2.
Second Place – Port Hardy Team #PH1.
U15 Boys
Champs – Alert Bay.
Second place – Port McNeill.
U18 Coed
Champs – Port Hardy.
Second place – Port McNeill.
Kickin’ for Cash Raffle Winners were:
1st place – $1500 Deena Longacre.
2nd place – $1000 Annetta Murgatroyd.
3rd place- $500 James Furney.
4th place – (Donated Telus Gift Basket) Angus Brown.
– Gazette staff