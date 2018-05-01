HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Port McNeill gets a goal past Alert Bay’s goalie on the Lower Sunset field during the Mudbowl Tournament.

Clear skies for MudBowl in Port McNeill

The Mudbowl arrived in Port McNeill for another year of fantastic soccer matches which featured numerous plays, saves, and kicks.

Ages ranged from Tots all the way to U18, taking over the local soccer pitches around the clock all weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

“Port McNeill Youth Soccer Club would like to thank a local small business, Aussie Signs Decals and Design, for their generous donation towards our club in the form of helping out with the cost of medals for Mudbowl,” said Sonya Strang-MacKenzie. “Such generosity goes a long way for youth in our small communities and doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Full results are as follows:

U12 Girls

Champs – Port McNeill Team #1.

Second place – Port McNeill Team #2.

U12 boys

Champs – Port McNeill Team #2.

Second Place – Port Hardy Team #2.

U15 Girls

Champs – Port Hardy Team #PH2.

Second Place – Port Hardy Team #PH1.

U15 Boys

Champs – Alert Bay.

Second place – Port McNeill.

U18 Coed

Champs – Port Hardy.

Second place – Port McNeill.

Kickin’ for Cash Raffle Winners were:

1st place – $1500 Deena Longacre.

2nd place – $1000 Annetta Murgatroyd.

3rd place- $500 James Furney.

4th place – (Donated Telus Gift Basket) Angus Brown.

– Gazette staff

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The U6’s have a great time playing and learning the sport at the U6 field next to the playground. HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The U6’s have a great time playing and learning the sport at the U6 field next to the playground.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The U8 Port Hardy team faces off against Port McNeill at the U8 field next to the concession.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Player William Harrison from Port Hardy takes possession of the ball at the U10 game against Alert Bay.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A goal scoring kick from Port McNeill at the U18 game against Alert Bay.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The U12 girls play on the Lower Sunset field with Port McNeill 2 in blue and Port Hardy 1 in pink.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A u10 player gears up for a kick during the Mudbowl Tournament in Port McNeill.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Alert Bay is first to the ball during this play at Sunday’s U18 game.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Two Port Hardy teams face off against each other for the U15 girls final.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Talia Child runs to the ball during the U15 girls final on Sunday at the Mudbowl Tournament.

