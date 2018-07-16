Cops for Cancer tees it up at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Cops for Cancer held its annual Tour de Rock fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, July 14 at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer annual golf tournament at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club went off without a hitch last Saturday.

The tournament had 10 teams, roughly 40 competitors, all battling it out to see who would shoot the lowest score in a shotgun scramble, best ball style format.

The North Island’s Tour de Rock rider, Port Hardy Cst. Benjamin Leah, didn’t actually get to play this year as he was busy working the 50/50 raffle and the barbecue.

Leah said he’s been training hard for the ride, noting it’s all about “getting into that grind now and trying to push it even further.”

Leah’s next stop will be the North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway weekend in August, where he will be holding a silent auction and running the concession for two days.

He said his personal favourite moment of the journey so far was going to Camp Good Times on July 4. “It was family camp, and it was the first time Tour de Rock has ever been able to partake in it. We got to have dinner with the families, interact with them, and it was definitely a lot of fun and there’s a lot of passion going on there from the volunteers.”

“It was definitely emotional,” he added, “you see kids that are finally not in a hospital anymore and they can get to be a kid again, have fun with their family and other kids… it’s crazy to see these kids who are going through so much and yet they still have the biggest smile on their face because they get to go down to the lake and go swimming.”

The full results from the Cops for Cancer annual golf tournament fundraiser are as follows:

Chipping accuracy – Dave Summers;

Putting accuracy – Ty Brittain;

Men’s long drive – Doug Krostring;

KP Mens – David Summers;

KP Womens – Alta Johnstone;

Low score (64) – Mike Webber, Jay Jones, Jason Evans, Dino Datos; and

Honest score (82) – Alta Johnstone, Carol Whyte, Jens Rausse, and Allan Kohlman.