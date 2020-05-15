The Ironman Canada race in Penticton is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Western News file)

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ironman Canada race in Penticton, scheduled for Aug. 30, will not take place.

The City of Penticton announced Friday the race will be postponed until Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was expected to draw around 2,500 athletes to the area.

“We are very disappointed for the athletes, volunteers and our community to miss out on such an important and exciting event, but we must prioritize the health and safety of all those involved,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“We look forward to welcoming Ironman Canada home to Penticton in 2021.”

B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has stated no large events will be held this summer.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

The city explained that the B.C. Government’s restart plan, released last week, identifies the return of mass gathering events within phase four of the plan, and states that the return of these activities will be conditional on at least one of the following: wide vaccination, community immunity, or broad successful treatments.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

READ MORE: Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says no plans to cancel rest of season
Next story
Chilliwack awarded new Junior B hockey team

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School cancels in-class instruction for the remainder of school year due to COVID-19

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School has made the difficult decision to officially cancel in-class instruction… Continue reading

VIDEO: Film historian finds rare footage from 1926, showcasing remote Northern Vancouver Island life

‘This photographer clearly knew what he was doing, suggesting he was taught’

Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

“There is no model without subsidy that makes [this service] sustainable.”

Financial advice to weather a pandemic

From government programs to updating your budget, there is help.

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Steelworkers, Mosiac strike deal they hope can kickstart idled Vancouver Island logging operations

Union, forest firm reach tentative deal to unionize shipping facilities, add regional flexiblity

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Five per cent tax increase coming for Port Alice residents

Port Alice council is trying to keep the taxes down as much as possible.

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

Most Read