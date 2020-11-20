The North Island U11 Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game over the Comox Valley B Chiefs in early November. (Submitted photo)

COVID-19: Vancouver Island minor hockey cancels all games until December

“We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel…”

Due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases, the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) executive made the decision Nov. 19 to cancel all games until Dec. 1.

VIAHA president Jim Humphrey noted in a news release that while there have been only a very small number of COVID-19 cases in the island’s minor hockey community, “we cannot be complacent and take the position that there is little risk to our players and their families. We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel to other [minor hockey associations] to play hockey or to host teams from other [minor hockey associations] citing the risk of transmission.”

RELATED: VIJHL suspends weekend north division games after outbreak in Nanaimo

Humphrey added that teams will still be permitted to continue to practice with one team on the ice at a time. If the ice is being shared by recreational teams, the teams must be from the same cohort group.

