The Crush defeated the Woodchuckers in the A Final of the Icebreaker softball tournament.

Crush repeat as Icebreaker softball tournament champions

The Crush faced off against the Woodchuckers on Sunday afternoon in a skins game.

The Crush returned from winter hibernation in grand style, taking home the A Final of the Icebreaker Softball Tournament for the second year in a row.

After battling through tough competition all weekend, the Crush faced off against the Woodchuckers on Sunday afternoon in a skins game, where each inning won earned them cold hard cash. The A Final was a close match up for most of the day, but the Crush started to pull away after the fifth inning, ultimately beating the Woodchuckers five innings to two and winning $630 total (Crush donated $300 of their winnings to the Tri-Port Minor Ball Association).

Results from the tournament are as follows:

D division

1- Black Sox $360;

2-Average Joes $140;

3- Purple Cobras $60;

4- One Hit Wonder;

MSP Male – Shawn Ferch Average Joes;

Female – Kristen Walkus Black Sox;

C division

1- Swingers $350;

2- Totems $$275;

3- All about the bases $75;

4- Deadliest Catch;

MSP Male – Duane Nelson Totems;

Female – Chelsea Hutton Swingers.

B division

1- Blue Sox $700;

2- Canadian Eh’s $140;

3- Bushcats $35;

4- Hi Vis $105;

MSP Male – Tony Knighton Blue Sox;

Female – Tara Nelson Canadian Eh’s.

A division

1- Crush $630;

2- Woodchuckers $405;

3- Masterbatters $$135;

4- Oh Yeahs $90;

MSP Male – Randy Hunt Woodchuckers;

Female – Vanessa Roach Crush.

Erin Klatt single handedly organized the concession as a fundraiser for minor baseball and spent every minute on Saturday and Sunday at the grill, ultimately raising $1,500 for local youth.

– with files from Leigh Deans

 

Port Hardy boxing gym gets new ring

