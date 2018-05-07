Crush repeat as Icebreaker softball tournament champions

The Crush returned from winter hibernation in grand style, taking home the A Final of the Icebreaker Softball Tournament for the second year in a row.
After battling through tough competition all weekend, the Crush faced off against the Woodchuckers on Sunday afternoon in a skins game, where each inning won earned them cold hard cash. The A Final was a close match up for most of the day, but the Crush started to pull away after the fifth inning, ultimately beating the Woodchuckers five innings to two and winning $630 total (Crush donated $300 of their winnings to the Tri-Port Minor Ball Association).
Results from the tournament are as follows:
D division
1- Black Sox $360;
2-Average Joes $140;
3- Purple Cobras $60;
4- One Hit Wonder;
MSP Male – Shawn Ferch Average Joes;
Female – Kristen Walkus Black Sox;
C division
1- Swingers $350;
2- Totems $$275;
3- All about the bases $75;
4- Deadliest Catch;
MSP Male – Duane Nelson Totems;
Female – Chelsea Hutton Swingers.
B division
1- Blue Sox $700;
2- Canadian Eh’s $140;
3- Bushcats $35;
4- Hi Vis $105;
MSP Male – Tony Knighton Blue Sox;
Female – Tara Nelson Canadian Eh’s.
A division
1- Crush $630;
2- Woodchuckers $405;
3- Masterbatters $$135;
4- Oh Yeahs $90;
MSP Male – Randy Hunt Woodchuckers;
Female – Vanessa Roach Crush.
Erin Klatt single handedly organized the concession as a fundraiser for minor baseball and spent every minute on Saturday and Sunday at the grill, ultimately raising $1,500 for local youth.
– with files from Leigh Deans