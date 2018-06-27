Soccer fans watch the group F World Cup match between South Korea and Germany as they visit the fan mile in Berlin Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Germany is out of the World Cup, the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stage.

The four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday, allowing a pair of injury-time goals while knowing a 1-0 victory would have been enough to advance because of the result in the other group match.

Germany ended up last in Group F while Sweden and Mexico advanced to the round of 16. South Korea was also eliminated despite the victory.

It was the first time Germany has been eliminated in the first round since 1938.

Kim Young-gwon scored the first goal in the third minute of injury time. Originally called out for offside, the goal was then given after video review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 in the sixth minute of injury time after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up the field to help his teammates outside the South Korea box. Son tapped the ball into an empty net after a long pass from Ju Se-jong.

Besides Germany this year, France in 2002, Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 were the previous defending champions to get eliminated in the group stage.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: NIC Mount Waddington Campus honours 2018 graduates

Certificates presented at Celebration of Completion

Mt.Cain gets funding to extend season

Project will allow ski hill to open earlier requiring less snowpack to operate

Terry Fox Run organizer needed in Port Hardy

Port Hardy Terry Fox Runs have contributed over $18,000 towards cancer research

Port Hardy Fire Rescue prepares for 50th anniversary celebrations

“This is four-day event to bring everyone back to Port Hardy.”

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

CONTAGION: Drug resistance takes devastating human toll

About 60,000 infants in India die annually from sepsis caused by antimicrobial-resistant infections

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Slack resumes and all is well again

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Most Read