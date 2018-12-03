Olympique Lyonnais’ Ada Hegerberg celebrates with the Women’s Ballon d’Or award during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Awarded every year by France Football magazine since Stanley Matthews won it in 1956, the Ballon d’Or, Golden Ball for the best player of the year will be given to both a woman and a man. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig had posed the question to Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg

After asking the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or if she twerked, French DJ Martin Solveig then said sorry.

Even though Ada Hegerberg said she hadn’t been offended by the twerking question during Monday’s award ceremony, Solveig still apologized on Twitter after his comment caused a social media stir.

He tweeted, “I didn’t know that this could be seen as such an offence,” and added: “This was a joke, probably a bad one.”

READ MORE: Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

A clip from the ceremony of the DJ asking the 23-year-old Norwegian if she could twerk and her responding “Non” in French quickly racked up millions of views.

Hegerberg said Solveig also apologized to her personally, even though “I wasn’t upset.”

She cheerfully said, “I got to dance a bit and I got the Ballon d’Or.”

The Associated Press

