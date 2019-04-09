Dragonboating returns for another season in the North Island

“Come on out and join in the fun. Be prepared to laugh, get wet and push yourself.”

SUBMITTED PHOTOS Dragonboating season has returned to the North Island. Come out and enjoy the fun and excitement on the water!

Interested in learning a new sport and making new friends? Dragon boating season has arrived in the North Island once again, and they are looking for a few more paddlers.

“Come on out and join in the fun,” said Cora Nelson, . “Be prepared to laugh, get wet and push yourself.”

Nelson added dragon boating is a “full body workout” where you will get to meet “some really amazing women.”

If you want to join in the fun, there are three different groups on the North Island, all depending on where you live.

For more information please contact:

Port McNeill:

Kendra Parnham-Hall

250-230-0525

Pat Bremner

250-949-1453

Port Alice:

Narda Bradshaw

250-209-0726

Port Hardy:

Cora Nelson

250-230-4227