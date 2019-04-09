Dragonboating returns for another season in the North Island

Interested in learning a new sport and making new friends? Dragon boating season has arrived in the North Island once again, and they are looking for a few more paddlers.
“Come on out and join in the fun,” said Cora Nelson, . “Be prepared to laugh, get wet and push yourself.”
Nelson added dragon boating is a “full body workout” where you will get to meet “some really amazing women.”
If you want to join in the fun, there are three different groups on the North Island, all depending on where you live.
For more information please contact:
Port McNeill:
Kendra Parnham-Hall
250-230-0525
Pat Bremner
250-949-1453
Port Alice:
Narda Bradshaw
250-209-0726
Port Hardy:
Cora Nelson
250-230-4227