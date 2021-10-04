Duncan golfer Callum Davison wins Mackenzie Tour points title

Duncan’s Callum Davison is the Points Leader and Player of the Year on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada for 2021. (Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada photo)

No one could catch Callum Davison.

Based on the lead the Duncan golfer carried into the Reliance Properties DC Bank Open Presented by Times Colonist at Uplands Golf Club in Victoria this past weekend, it was going to take a phenomenal effort by any other contender to move into top spot on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. And Davison’s lead held up.

The 21-year-old Davison shot a six-under 64 on Sunday to tie for the low round of the day with Montreal’s Etienne Brault.

“It feels great,” Davison said on Monday morning. “I was having a tough season on the Forme Tour before. After five or six events, it wasn’t going the greatest, and I had made some equipment changes, so we made the decision to come back up here.”

Usually the Mackenzie Tour is packed with golfers from the U.S., but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they were unable to come north to compete, so the one-off Forme Tour was created for them. Davison was already in the U.S., so he started the season down there before joining the Mackenzie Tour. The Mackenzie Tour consisted of eight events this year, and Davison played in six after missing the first two.

His first Mackenzie Tour event, the Prince Edward Island Open in late August, didn’t go great, but he won his second event, the Brudenell River Classic, which wrapped up on Sept. 5, edging out amateur Noah Steele by one shot.

Late last month, Davison became the first and only two-time winner on the Mackenzie Tour this year by finishing atop the field at the GolfBC Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club in Kelowna on Sunday.

The two wins gave Davison a tremendous lead in the points standings with 1,164.19 to Steele’s 926.25 going into the last event in Victoria. Davison shot seven under to place ninth at Uplands to lock up top spot, while Steele tied for 10th and dropped to third. Newfoundland and Labrador’s Blair Bursey won in Victoria and moved into second place overall.

Ladysmith golfer Dallas Jones also had a strong showing at Uplands, shooting four under to place 13th. Jones finished 61st in the overall points standings after taking part in six Mackenzie Tour events.

As the Points List winner and Player of the Year, Davison earns a berth in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, as well as 2022 PGA TOUR Canada membership, which is awarded to the top five points finishers.

The 2022 Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto will be Davison’s first PGA Tour start.

“Obviously that’s what you’re working for, to be on that tour someday,” he said. “It’s a huge opportunity. I can’t wait for it.”

Assuming that the Mackenzie Tour returns to normal in 2022, Davison will be able to play all 12 events, and as long as he’s in the top 60, qualify for the tour championship.

“I already have my schedule for next year, which is pretty cool,” he said.

Davison decided not to go to Korn Ferry Q-School for the PGA Tour this year, but that is something he is considering for next year, depending on how the Mackenzie Tour goes.

Davison is grateful to the Cowichan Golf Club for its long-time support of his dreams, particularly head pro Norm Jackson.

“Obviously he’s huge for the community, and he’s been a mentor to me,” Davison said. “I’m grateful for all the support he’s given me, which is great.”

Cowichan assistant pro Andy Johnson caddied for Davison at Uplands, bringing plenty of knowledge from his own competitions at the course, including a fourth-place finish in the DC Bank Open “back in the day.” Davison’s dad, Robert, had served as his caddy in his previous events this year, helping him to the two wins on the Mackenzie Tour and one in Forme Tour Q School in Washington in June.

