North Island Eagles logo

North Island Eagles logo

Eagles vs. Alumni Hamper Fund game set for Nov. 27 at Chilton Arena

The 10th annual Hamper Fund game is taking place Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Chilton Arena in Port McNeill.

The game features old teammates and friends reuniting to form the Eagles Alumni team, who will be taking on the North Island Midget Eagles for three periods of hockey action, and it’s all for a great cause.

Fans and players alike are asked to bring a new toy or non-perishable goods to the game as it is part of the annual hamper drive to raise donations for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserhockeySports

Previous story
Continuing to battle lung cancer, Habs great Lafleur also striving to raise awareness

Just Posted

Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s “Christmas Sale” is on at the Thunderbird Mall from Nov. 13 until Nov. 27, Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual ‘Christmas Sale’ at the Thunderbird Mall

North Island Eagles logo
Eagles vs. Alumni Hamper Fund game set for Nov. 27 at Chilton Arena