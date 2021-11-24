Eagles vs. Alumni Hamper Fund game set for Nov. 27 at Chilton Arena

The 10th annual Hamper Fund game is taking place Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Chilton Arena in Port McNeill.

The game features old teammates and friends reuniting to form the Eagles Alumni team, who will be taking on the North Island Midget Eagles for three periods of hockey action, and it’s all for a great cause.

Fans and players alike are asked to bring a new toy or non-perishable goods to the game as it is part of the annual hamper drive to raise donations for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

