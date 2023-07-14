ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time

Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Vitale tweeted Wednesday that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, adding that his doctor “feels that scenario is entirely possible.”

The 84-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He celebrated being cancer-free in April of last year.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast. He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research.

Vitale helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

___

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerPro sportsSports

Previous story
World cycling body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Next story
Vancouver Island rower honoured by Team Canada at prestigious regatta

Just Posted

The North Island Gazette is always looking for paper carriers. (Stock photo)
North Island Gazette paper routes suitable for anyone in the family

“We’re bracing ourselves for January,” said Evan Yow, Co-owner of The Island Grind Coffee and Tea in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Island MPs call on Ottawa to extend business pandemic loan repayment deadline

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Port McNeill doctor weighs in on health care recruitment and retention efforts

MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
Grants support local organizations in delivering vital programs, says MLA