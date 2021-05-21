Fairway construction going on at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

The new fairway is looking like it will be ready for the coming summer months.

Attention golfers!

The Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s work crews started renovating the #9 fairway on Wednesday, May 12.

“The temporary green at the base of the hill will be in use for the duration of the project and #9 will play as a par 4,” stated Scott Mitchell, president of the seven hills board of directors, on Facebook. “We’ll be using the back portion of the tee box on #3 and playing it as a par 5 to compensate.”

Mitchell added to please use caution when using the cart path through the construction zone while workers and machinery are active on site.

The new fairway is looking like it will be ready for the coming summer months.

“Thank you for your cooperation as we launch this major initiative on behalf of current and future users of the golf course.”

