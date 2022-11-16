Mike Vandekamp is back as the head coach and general manager of the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Citizen file)

Mike Vandekamp is back as the head coach and general manager of the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Citizen file)

Familiar name back to head Cowichan Valley Capitals

Hockey team looking to rebound after tough start to season

After a dismal start to the 2022/23 season, the Cowichan Valley Capitals are making some big changes to shake things up.

The Junior A hockey team announced Wednesday afternoon that they are now under new management and are bringing back the head coach who last led them to a successful season, Mike Vandekamp, who held the position for two seasons, 2018/20 and 2019/20 during which he rebuilt the team. He will also serve as the team’s general manager.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike back to the team and community and look forward to the future success of the Cowichan Capitals,” said a press release from the Capitals.

Fans will know that the season has not started out as the Caps wanted. They sit 5-11-1 through 17 games, eighth in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference, having scored the fewest goals of any team in the league to this point. The team finished eighth in the conference last season as well, just one point out of last place.

Previously under Vandekamp in 2020, the Capitals were set for the second round of the BCHL Playoffs for the second year in a row until everything shut down due to COVID-19. The team had scored 35 wins that season to date, the most since 2011/12.

Departing is head coach Brian Passmore.

“The Capitals would like to thank Brian for his time spent leading the Capitals over the past three years and wish him the best of luck in the future,” the news release said.

The Capitals have a pair of games coming up this weekend. Their next home game is Nov. 25.

hockey

Previous story
After eventful year, Canada’s Alphonso Davies set to shine on soccer’s biggest stage

Just Posted

Seniors enjoying the nautical themed event on Thursday, Nov. 10. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Seniors enjoy nautical themed event in Port Hardy

The Celtic Celebration dance recital will be held Nov. 27 at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Celebration dance recital coming to Gate House Theatre

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP calls for more protection against disinformation

Port McNeill’s new mayor and council from left to right: Ann-Marie Baron, Michelle Carson, Mayor James Furney, Leighann Ruel, and Shelley Downey. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill’s new mayor and council officially sworn in to office