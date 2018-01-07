Female minor hockey jamboree to be held in Port McNeill

“It should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”

Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association would like to invite female hockey players to attend our one-day jamboree on Jan. 20 in Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena.

For the jamboree, participants will be mixed together to form two teams in each age division, then play two games. In addition to the games there will be a free luncheon, raffle table, player prizes and some off-ice activities.

“We are very excited about female hockey on the North Island, and are looking forward to hosting a fun event that brings female hockey players from all over Vancouver Island together in celebration,” said Tri-Port Female Minor Hockey Coordinator Lisa Brown.

Game format may need to be adjusted, depending on interest, but will be something along the lines of:

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Atom/Peewee

9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Initiation/Novice (cross-ice)

11:15 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. Bantam/Midget

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Atom/Peewee

2:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Initiation/Novice (cross-ice)

4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Bantam/Midget

“If there’s lots of interest, we will split the atom and peewee into their own divisions, in which case there would be two more games scheduled, and games would run to 7:00 p.m.,” said Brown. “We’re hoping to get lots of interest, it should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”

The cost is $20/player, and registrations can be done individually or batched together by team/association. For more information on female hockey, please contact Lisa Brown at VanBrown@Telus.net.

– Gazette staff

Previous story
Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Just Posted

Casavant produces technical report showing improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary

Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.

Port Hardy council pay to be put under microscope

In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee is formed to review council pay.

Mayor requests support of RDMW over police postings

Port Alice wants help to keep two RCMP officers living in the village

UPDATED: One dog dead in multiple Port Hardy cougar attacks

Conservation warning residents to be extra diligent

North Island 2018 Property Assessments below Island average

North Island properties fell short of the average 10 to 25 per cent increase

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Female minor hockey jamboree to be held in Port McNeill

“It should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Most Read

  • Female minor hockey jamboree to be held in Port McNeill

    “It should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”