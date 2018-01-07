Female minor hockey jamboree to be held in Port McNeill

“It should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”

Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association would like to invite female hockey players to attend our one-day jamboree on Jan. 20 in Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena.

For the jamboree, participants will be mixed together to form two teams in each age division, then play two games. In addition to the games there will be a free luncheon, raffle table, player prizes and some off-ice activities.

“We are very excited about female hockey on the North Island, and are looking forward to hosting a fun event that brings female hockey players from all over Vancouver Island together in celebration,” said Tri-Port Female Minor Hockey Coordinator Lisa Brown.

Game format may need to be adjusted, depending on interest, but will be something along the lines of:

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Atom/Peewee

9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Initiation/Novice (cross-ice)

11:15 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. Bantam/Midget

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Atom/Peewee

2:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Initiation/Novice (cross-ice)

4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Bantam/Midget

“If there’s lots of interest, we will split the atom and peewee into their own divisions, in which case there would be two more games scheduled, and games would run to 7:00 p.m.,” said Brown. “We’re hoping to get lots of interest, it should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”

The cost is $20/player, and registrations can be done individually or batched together by team/association. For more information on female hockey, please contact Lisa Brown at VanBrown@Telus.net.

– Gazette staff