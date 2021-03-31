Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)

Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi has been charged with impaired driving, a month after he was arrested in Michigan.

Bertuzzi, 46, was pulled over shortly before midnight Feb. 26 after a vehicle was seen “swerving all over the road,” according to the Auburn Hills Police Department.

Deputy chief Ryan Gagnon said officers witnessed the 2020 Lincoln Navigator speed through a red light. He was stopped for traffic infractions.

Police said Bertuzzi was the only person in the vehicle at the time. He reportedly failed sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test at the police station.

Oakland County jail records show the retired NHL-er was booked on Feb. 27 from 3:35 a.m. until around noon, pending results from a blood test.

“Toxicology results from the Michigan State Police lab showed Mr. Bertuzzi blood alcohol-content was 0.25 per cent,” Gagnon said.

RELATED: Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi arrested for suspected DUI: report

Bertuzzi has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The allegation has not been proven in court.

He was arraigned and released on a personal bond of $3,000, due to appear in court next on May 11.

Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1993, the winger played professional hockey until 2015. Bertuzzi’s longest term was with the Canucks, from 1998 until 2006.

During that time, Bertuzzi was sued after punching Steve Moore and ending his professional hockey career.

The parties reached a private settlement in 2014.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CanucksDUI

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province provides relief funding for amateur sport
Next story
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

Just Posted

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
San Josef Bay named ‘best wilderness beach’ in Canada by Lonely Planet

You can camp right on the smooth sandy beach.

PHFR
Port Hardy Fire Rescue ‘empties the tanks’ during practice night at Avalon

The water was directed towards the lawn in order to protect the building from any potential damage.

North Island MLA Michele Babcuk. Photo contributed
North Island MLA welcomes 24 projects helping workers impacted by COVID-19

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk is welcoming 24 investments in small, land-based… Continue reading

The Port McNeill waterfront on a beautiful sunny day. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Waterfront Community Playgroup Project gains support from Port McNeill council

The proposed project would “revitalize the waterfront area to a vibrant community space.”

Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Borg reappointed as fire chief of Port Hardy

It’s official. Port Hardy’s current fire chief has been reappointed for another… Continue reading

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Arrest made in Port Alberni homicide

RCMP have yet to lay charges

A drug bust on Government Street in Duncan on Tuesday, March 30, led to a “substantial seizure” according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. (File photo)
Drug bust in Duncan leads to ‘substantial seizure’

Fentanyl believed to be among substances found by RCMP and CFSEU-BC

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

A helicopter had to be used to airlift an injured hiker off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional Park Tuesday evening. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Injured hiker airlifted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke park

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read