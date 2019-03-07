SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE Former left winger for the Vancouver Canucks, Gino Odjick, will be coming to Port Hardy as the guest speaker for the Tier 3 Bantam BC Championships.

Former Vancouver Canuck Gino Odjick is coming to Port Hardy as guest speaker for BC Championships

“Gino was maybe one of the most popular Canucks ever and was best known for his toughness”

The North Island Eagles Executive is pleased to announce they have secured former Vancouver Canuck Gino Odjick as a special guest speaker for the Tier 3 Bantam BC Championships.

The championships run from March 17-20 in Port Hardy at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena, and the North Island Bantam Eagles head coach Ryan Handley is excited to have him be a part of the celebrations.

“Gino was maybe one of the most popular Canucks ever and was best known for his toughness and willingness to drop the gloves with anyone,” said Handley, “One of my fondest moments was watching him play in the 1996 playoffs versus the Colorado Avalanche.”

Handley noted it was game four of the series and the Canucks were up 3-2 late in the second period, but Colorado “was buzzing — our section started the ever popular ‘Gino, Gino, Gino’ chant, and before long the entire building was chanting his name.”

Odjick stepped out onto the ice, and with 20 seconds left scored to make it 4-2, which would go down as the game winner.

“Vancouver went on to lose the series four games to two, but it’s still one of my most favourite memories of him,” said Handley, who added he’s “looking very forward to meeting him.”

Odjick is a Canadian former professional ice hockey left winger who played twelve seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) from 1990–91 to 2001–02 for the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens.

Previous story
As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Just Posted

Port Hardy Rotary donates five thousand dollars to Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society

The money went to renovating and updating the senior’s bathroom facilities at their building.

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses.

LETTER: More dialogue than ever between salmon farming companies and Indigenous groups

“It is important to recognize the work that has been put in to date”

Money Mart donates over three thousand dollars to Harvest Food Bank in Port Hardy

Harvest Food Bank Manager Andy Cornell was ecstatic to receive the cheque.

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Court bid for appeal denied in B.C. bear euthanizing case

Tiana Jackson discovered the black bear cub in 2016 and called a rehabilitation centre in Smithers

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

Campbell River could be home to the second government cannabis store, first on the Island

‘We’ll be opening three more at about the same time, and this will be one of the three’

Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

Tyson’s Thoughts: Requiem for the Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill in Port Alice

Despite the pulp mill looking like it’s closed down for good, Port Alice will no doubt survive.

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

Most Read