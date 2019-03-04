Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Hugh Fraser Men’s Open Bonspiel results

At the end of the day on Sunday, the May Rink defeated the Larson Rink in the A-Final.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Hugh Fraser Men’s Open Bonspiel was held all weekend at the Fort Rupert Curling Club in Port Hardy.

The Hughes Fraser Men’s Open Bonspiel returned to the Fort Rupert Curling Club with over 20 teams taking over the ice sheets all weekend.

Check out some photos from the finals on Sunday.