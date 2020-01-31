Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Ladies Bonspiel results

Team Heavenor Hell are the new Miss FRCC champs.

It was another year, another unforgettable Ladies Bonspiel at the Fort Rupert Clurling Club.

Special thanks to Angie Clance for the amazing food, Jen Hunchuk for the hilarious entertainment, and a big shout out to the handsome and charming servers who worked very hard all weekend.

Team Heavenor Hell are the new Miss FRCC champs. They won three out of the four Artistic Challenges and they will be representing the club in the Filomi Days Parade.

Congrats to Team Hunko and their red hot win! A final champs!! Team Fifty Shades of Gray won the B final.

