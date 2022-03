Port Hardy is hosting the U18 BC Championship tournament this year

The U18 Tier 3 BC Championship rep hockey tournament is just around the corner.

The District of Port Hardy is hosting the tournament this year from March 19-22 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena, with nine teams squaring off to see who’s the best U18 hockey team around.

Here’s the full schedule for the tournament

