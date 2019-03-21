Gallery of hockey stars

Ryan Clark Award (Most Outstanding Goalie) Winner: Brenden Wylie (Nanaimo) Presented by Doug Clark. (Photo by Kristen Arnold)

Brayden Gale Award (Player With the Most Heart) Winner: Ethan Brown (Lake Cowichan) Making the presentation: John Shortt, Shar Gale, Laura Robertson, Bill Robertson and Vanessa Lysne. (Photo by John Andrews)

The Karny Award (Eric Kernachan Fearless Player) Winner: Reece Lloyd (Tri-Port) Presentation, from left: Dave Wright, Lloyd, Rob D. Kernachan, Robbie Kernachan and Nancy Kernachan. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Caleb Kroffat Award (Player with the Most Character) Winner: Ty Vallee (Port Alberni) Presented by Dave Norton. (Photo by Kristen Arnold)

Christina McLeod Award (Player With Most Passion for the Game) Winner: Zakeysha Corey (Port Alberni) Presented by Sam Sheppard. (Photo by Kristen Arnold)

Paige Whitelaw Award (Most Sportsmanlike Player) Winner: Brooklynn Brown (Lake Cowichan) Presentation made by: Ernie Whitelaw, Nadine Whitelaw, Mikaela Whitelaw, Nicole Whitelaw and Emily Adams. (Photo by John Andrews)

