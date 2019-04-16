Gil’s Girls win Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament in shootout

This year the tournament was held at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on April 12-14.

The Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament made its return to the North Island for the 19th year in a row.

Harvey Walkus, an incredibly talented floor hockey player, sadly lost his fight with depression and took his own life in 1998.

Gary Walkus did not want his brother’s death to be in vain, and organized the first Harvey Walkus Memorial ball hockey tournament in 2000.

which featured 12 mens teams and three ladies teams battling it out to see who would meet in the finals.

Results are as follows:

Gil’s Girls defeated the Harvey Walkus Memorial team 5-4 after a thrilling shootout.

Sting (from Victoria) hammered the Wrecking Crew (from Chilliwack) 8-2 in the men’s final.

