Gil’s Girls win Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament in shootout

This year the tournament was held at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on April 12-14.

The Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament made its return to the North Island for the 19th year in a row.

Harvey Walkus, an incredibly talented floor hockey player, sadly lost his fight with depression and took his own life in 1998.

Gary Walkus did not want his brother’s death to be in vain, and organized the first Harvey Walkus Memorial ball hockey tournament in 2000.

This year the tournament was held at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on April 12-14, which featured 12 mens teams and three ladies teams battling it out to see who would meet in the finals.

Results are as follows:

Gil’s Girls defeated the Harvey Walkus Memorial team 5-4 after a thrilling shootout.

Sting (from Victoria) hammered the Wrecking Crew (from Chilliwack) 8-2 in the men’s final.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Tri-Port Wild hand out year-end awards
Next story
New deal with Seahawks makes Wilson highest-paid NFL player

Just Posted

Gil’s Girls win Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament in shootout

This year the tournament was held at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on April 12-14.

LETTER: Homelessness in Port Hardy

“Let’s have that discussion on homelessness in Port Hardy.”

Op-ed: BC’s ferry system

“For years, people living in these communities have been ignored”

Tri-Port Wild hand out year-end awards

The Tri-Port Wild had three all female teams playing minor hockey this year.

Port Alice residents’ input on changes to health centre gets ignored

In ending her letter, Bjarnason called this proposal “an agreed upon model of care.”

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Most Read