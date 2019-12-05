Giving back: Annual hamper game held at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The North Island Eagles truly went out of its way to support the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

The North Island Eagles annual midgets vs. alumni hamper game was held on Saturday night at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill (the alumni won again).

With minor hockey games being held around the clock, the North Island Eagles organization truly went out of its way to support the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund. Not only did the bantams and midgets donate their 50/50 raffle earnings (totalling $270) to the hamper fund, but a huge amount of food, toys, and money was also sent from the other local teams, visiting teams and spectators.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

Just Posted

Port McNeill council wants to see a plan on how to protect and invest tax dollars

“if we can make $40,000 or $50,000 in interest, why not, as it could reduce taxes”

Claire Trevena’s MLA Report for the North Island

“As we head towards Christmas, I, like everyone, hope for a resolution to the strike”

Port McNeill’s annual Christmas Craft Fair

With upwards of 600 people attending this one-day sale, business was brisk.

Manhunt: Port McNeill RCMP catch suspect on the run

Chester was transported to the hospital for injuries and then to the Port McNeill RCMP detachment.

Tri-Port Peewee Wild win third game of the season against Cowichan Valley Capitals

Up next, the Wild have a two-game series on road Dec. 7-8.

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

North Island College celebrates expansion of Aboriginal Scholars program

North Island College is marking a successful first term of a newly… Continue reading

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

Vancouver Island town to star in new Syfy series: Resident Alien

Ladysmith will play the role of Patience, Colorado in the series

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Most Read