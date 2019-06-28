Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School has won the Charlie Cup Championship

Kadence Walkus won the Most Valuable Player and was awarded a good used laptop.

DAVID LYON PHOTOS The Charlie Cup was presented to Gwa’sala-‘nakwaxda’Xw School, officially naming them as this year’s Charlie Cup champs.

After back and forth games of checker all school year, the Charlie Cup was presented to Gwa’sala-‘nakwaxda’Xw School, officially naming them as this year’s Charlie Cup champs.

Kadence Walkus won the Most Valuable Player and was awarded a good used laptop, plus her name was imprinted on The Charlie Cup.

Hunter Charlie won the Most Inspirational Player. He was awarded a digital camera, and both players got a keeper trophy plus a certificate that all the students of the winning school who played received as well.

The Best Sport award went to Daniel Pinch, who received a nice mountain bike with disk brakes, a keeper trophy, and a certificate.

– North Island Gazette staff