‘Hardy Hustle’ walk/run half marathon coming to Port Hardy in early June

The Hardy Hustle, a half marathon walk/run, is coming to Port Hardy June 4.

The district’s Director of Recreation, Tanya Kaul, is the person behind the scenes who put together the half marathon, and when asked to comment on it, she said she’s been an “avid runner for 25 years, and coming from the Cowichan Valley having been involved in the Lake to Lake marathon, I thought this would be a great way to showcase the beautiful North Island along with my passion for running.”

Kaul ended up pitching her idea for the event to Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith, “and with her approval I brought it forward to council, received their overwhelming support, and we’ve been marketing it ever since October of last year.”

A half marathon is officially 21.1 kilometres long. The walk/run is going to start at the district’s recreation centre and go down Douglas Street onto Park Drive, and then past Carrot Park which is the first rest stop.

From there it will continue along Market Street to Hardy Bay Road, where the fisherman’s wharf will be the second rest stop.

After that it goes all the way to Highway 19, through the RV park to the estuary, to the bear cove parking lot which is the halfway point, and then it follows the same route back.

There will be seven rest stops along the way in total, all of which have been sponsored by local businesses.

Due to it being a walk/run half marathon, people who want to walk the course can start an hour earlier at 10 a.m. and it should take them around five hours to complete the distance. Runners will start at 11 a.m. and it should take them around two and a half hours to finish.

Kaul recommended checking with your physician before signing up for the half marathon to make sure you can handle the 21.1 km distance.

She noted she is putting together a “group prep course starting May 4 that will be four weeks long where we will be going through a portion of the route every week so you can get used to it,” and that she’s really excited by how many people have signed up so far.

“We’ve had quite a few people registered from Port McNeill and as far down south as Lake Cowichan – we have people from Campbell River, Courtenay, Gold River, Comox – we’re really trying to market this as an Island race.”

Above all else, Kaul noted the event is about “promoting healthy lifestyles, activities, and there’s a social aspect to it as well, running can be a social activity because you can go out and do it with your partner or friends.”

The early deadline to signup is April 15 for a guaranteed medal and t-shirt. The link to the online registration system for all programs including the Hardy Hustle half Marathon is at https://app.univerusrec.com/porthardyrecreationpub/index.asp

The district is also looking for volunteers throughout the race and pre-race. Volunteers for various roles are needed to help pull off the event. If interested in volunteering, please contact Kaul at 250.230.2617 or tkaul@porthardy.ca.

