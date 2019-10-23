TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Highland dancers compete in the 11th annual Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association’s fall show.

Highland dancing competition held at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association pulled out all the stops for its annual fall event

The 11th annual Fall Highland Dancing Competition was held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy.

The Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association pulled out all the stops for its annual fall event, bringing in a judge from the mainland (Jennifer Thompson) and a bagpipe player (Alan Walters), as well as having a concession ran by local parents, and also a Sunday workshop for the dancers after the competition was over.

Thanks to all the North Island businesses, clubs and individuals who donated time, services and money to make it possible for the association to hold another successful competition. The addition of the Bronwen’s Choreography Challenge was well received and was a very touching tribute to the memory of former dancer lost far too soon, Bronwen Renehan. See results from the Highland dancing competition in next week’s Gazette.

