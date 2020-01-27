Action shots from the Port Hardy Bantam Hawks and Port McNeill Whalers games. (Tyson Whitney photos) Skills competition photo from Saturday night. (Nicki Ranger photo) Port Hardy Bantam Hawks before the game. (Alison Mercer photo)

House league tournament takes over Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy

Tons of fans came out and enjoyed some exciting hockey action all weekend long.

The Port Hardy Bantam Hawks house team hosted a fantastic all weekend tournament Jan. 24-26 with a total of seven teams attending the event in Port Hardy.

What’s even more exciting is that on Saturday night there was a skills competition.

Tons of fans came out and enjoyed some exciting hockey action all weekend long while cheering on Port Hardy and Port McNeill!

Results from the tournament are as follows:

7. Port McNeill

6. Port Hardy

5. Oceanside

4. Campbell River

3. Comox Shamrocks

2. Comox Beauties

1. Nanaimo

