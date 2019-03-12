TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Iron Chisel competed last year against Team Dog from Campbell River, this year they will be facing off against Courtenay.

Iron Chisel ready to compete again at CFI Fitness in Port McNeill

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4”

Mount Waddington’s Special Olympics Powerlifting team, Iron Chisel, will be clanging and banging weights at CFI Fitness on March 16, not March 30 as previously announced.

The date change “fitted team Courtenay’s schedule,” noted Iron Chisel coach Rob Engel, who added he has four powerlifters on the squad who will be going into battle against Courtenay next weekend; John Bee, Anthony Schofield, Dominic Parsons and Thomas Tenney.

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4,” said Engel, “And we want to get the boys warmed up.”

He added the event on March 16 is going to feature “some pretty big lifts by some not very big guys,” pointing out Bee is currently deadlifting 320 lbs and benching 190 lbs at a weight of 159-160 lbs.

Engel said he knows Bee could definitely go on to compete at The Worlds, but everyone else on the team “has been exceeding their personal bests by 20 per cent, and that’s in the last six months, and I’m pretty sure we will get another 10 per cent improvement at the competition.”

Powerlifting has been a huge benefit to the four youth. “Their advancements at blending in with society and communicating — they’re really growing as people,” said Engel with a smile.

Iron Chisel practices twice a week for an hour to an hour-and-a-half at CFI Fitness, and the competition on March 16 will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Previous story
North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Just Posted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Eagles more than exceeded expectations.

The Port Alice Legion adapts to economic challenges

Legion president, Warren Beatty, intends “to keep the legion active”

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Former Vancouver Canuck Gino Odjick is coming to Port Hardy as guest speaker for BC Championships

“Gino was maybe one of the most popular Canucks ever and was best known for his toughness”

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Vancouver Island water system at 50-year low

“Winter drought” has Comox Lake/Puntledge River system in full conservation mode

Suitors lining up for Howard the Gnome

World’s largest gnome will soon get a new home on Vancouver Island

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Vancouver Island police happy they can sweep minor auto accidents to side of the road

Police can now avoid paperwork, make getting traffic going the priority in minor crashes

Most Read