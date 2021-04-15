Legendary broadcaster Bernie Pascall is among in the Class of 2021 to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. (PQB News file photo)

Legendary broadcaster Bernie Pascall is among in the Class of 2021 to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. (PQB News file photo)

Island broadcasting legend Bernie Pascall named to Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Pascall named by Football Reporters of Canada as inductee in the 2021 class in the media category

Legendary broadcaster and Parksville resident Bernie Pascall is among the class of 2021 named for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Pascall was named by Football Reporters of Canada one of the inductees in the media category. The other broadcaster named is Bob Hooper, the longtime play-by-play voice of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

They will be formally inducted at an official ceremony to be held during Grey Cup week this November in Hamilton.

“The CFL is a vital component of Canadian sport. It’s a special honour to be inducted into the Football Reporters wing of the CFL Hall of Fame,” said Pascall. “Joining elite broadcasters like Johnny Esaw, Pat Marsden, JP McConnell and Don Chevrier in the Hall of Fame is most humbling.”

Also entering the hall are five players, defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, wide receiver Nik Lewis and defensive backs Orlondo Steinauer and Don Wilson. In the builder category are former Montreal Alouettes head coach Marv Levy and the sixth CFL commissioner, Doug Mitchell.

READ MORE: Legendary broadcaster Pascall set to enter BC Football Hall of Fame

“The Canadian Football Hall of Fame is proud to honour these individuals who have contributed so much to our game, on the field, on the sidelines and in the boardroom,” said Greg Dick, interim CFHOF executive director. “I would also like to thank the Selection Committee for their tireless work in selecting this year’s excellent class.”

Pascall joined Vancouver’s BCTV in 1969 after working at radio stations and television stations in Flin Flon (CFAR), Medicine Hat (CHAT), Winnipeg (CKRC; CJAY) and Toronto (CFTO). During his 30 years as BCTV’s sports director he was also, for more than a decade starting in 1969, a host, commentator and reporter on CFL telecasts for CTV, including co-hosting when the network shared telecasts with CBC.

A member of the FRC since 1965 who helped select the CFL’s Schenley Award winners, Pascall has received numerous honours for covering many sports, is a member of several halls and serves as a trustee on the B.C. Football Hall of Fame.

“I’ve been blessed to broadcast NHL games, Olympics, world hockey championships, Memorial Cups, soccer, figure skating, across Canada, the world and international level,” said Pascall. “CFL telecasts were also a very special experience. The Grey Cup is football in Canada and sport isn’t exemplified any better. I’m pleased to have shared in broadcasting not only the Grey Cup but CFL games across Canada. It’s definitely flattering to be inducted into a Hall of Fame. Broadcasting many sports has made a profound impact in my life and career.”

The formal induction of the Class of 2021 will bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 316.

Levy, now 95, guided the Montreal Alouettes to two Grey Cup titles over five seasons as head coach. When he is formally inducted in November, he’ll join Warren Moon and Bud Grant as the only individuals to be in both the Canadian and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

“It certainly is meaningful,” Levy said. “I knew both of those people fairly well. I’m tremendously honoured and just grateful for the recognition that’s coming. I coached for 47 years, only five of them were with the Montreal Alouettes but they remain so prominent in my fond memories.”

